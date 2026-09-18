Russia struck Sloviansk twice in hour: five injured. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 18 September, Russian troops attacked a single area of Sloviansk twice, an hour apart.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sloviansk City Military Administration.

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High-rise buildings, a shop, a ‘Nova Poshta’ branch, an administrative building and pavilions at the ‘Pryvokzalnyi’ market were damaged.

"At present, five people are known to have been injured. All are receiving medical treatment," the statement said.

See more: Russians attacked seven regions of Ukraine: there have been fatalities and dozens of people have been injured. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack





