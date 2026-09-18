Acting Prosecutor General Kovalskyi: We will cooperate with NABU and SAPO within bounds of law

Anton Kovalskyi, acting Prosecutor General of Ukraine, issued his first statement following his appointment to the position.

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"I am taking on this role during a challenging period for the Prosecutor General’s Office, and I fully understand the responsibility I am assuming today.

The first thing I want to make clear is that the prosecutor’s office operates without interruption. A change in leadership does not halt the work of the Office of the Prosecutor General or the regional prosecutor’s offices, does not affect the performance of our duties, and cannot serve as an excuse for any interruptions in our work," Kovalskyi said.

Read more: Anton Kovalskyi to serve as acting Prosecutor General – Zelenskyy’s decree

The Acting Prosecutor General has outlined several specific steps for the coming days.

"I will hold working meetings with the heads of key departments within the Office and regional prosecutor’s offices. We need to thoroughly address problematic areas, high-profile cases, personnel issues, and decisions that cannot be postponed.

Separately, we will finalize the administrative and personnel procedures initiated regarding prosecution office employees in connection with the circumstances being investigated as part of Operation "Carthage."

Our position here is simple. We will not accuse anyone until guilt is established in accordance with the law. But the position of prosecutor cannot be a reason to protect someone or create special conditions for them," he said.

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Cooperation with NABU and the SAPO

"We will cooperate with NABU and the SAPO professionally and within the law. Each agency must carry out its work within the scope of its defined authority.

I understand the public interest and am ready for a frank and substantive discussion. I will answer all the questions raised today, including those directed at me.

In the near future, I will be able to speak not only about my vision but also about the steps already taken and the initial results," he added.

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