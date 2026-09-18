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News Update of DeepState map
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Enemy has advanced near Bochkove in Kharkiv region – DeepState. MAP

Russian forces have made gains in the Chuhuiv district of the Kharkiv region.

DeepState analysts reported this, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Russian troops have advanced near Bochkove.

Росіяни мають просування у Харківській області: де саме?

Background

  • An enemy advance near Bilytske in Donetsk region was reported earlier.

Read more: Ruscists advance near Pryvillia in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP

Author: 

military actions (3613) Kharkiv region (1972) Chuhuyivskyy district (267) Bochkove (2) DeepState (562)
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