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Enemy has advanced near Bochkove in Kharkiv region – DeepState. MAP
Russian forces have made gains in the Chuhuiv district of the Kharkiv region.
DeepState analysts reported this, Censor.NET reports.
Details
Russian troops have advanced near Bochkove.
Background
- An enemy advance near Bilytske in Donetsk region was reported earlier.
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