SAFE, drone co-production, Black Sea security: Zelenskyy meets Romanian President Dan. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a bilateral meeting with Romanian President Nicușor Dan during the Carpathian Eight summit.

Zelenskyy reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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Expanding cooperation

"I am grateful that we have an active dialogue and substantive cooperation. Today, we are adding another dimension to it – a regional one, focused on the Carpathians we share. This holds significant potential for our economies, as well as for security and deeper ties between people," the Ukrainian president said.

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Projects discussed

The presidents also discussed which projects they could accelerate and how they could help each other.

"These include SAFE and the co-production of drones, infrastructure and humanitarian issues, and, of course, security in the Black Sea region. I thank Romania for supporting the Carpathian Initiative and consistently helping Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

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