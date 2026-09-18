SAFE, drone co-production, Black Sea security: Zelenskyy meets Romanian President Dan. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a bilateral meeting with Romanian President Nicușor Dan during the Carpathian Eight summit.
Zelenskyy reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
Expanding cooperation
"I am grateful that we have an active dialogue and substantive cooperation. Today, we are adding another dimension to it – a regional one, focused on the Carpathians we share. This holds significant potential for our economies, as well as for security and deeper ties between people," the Ukrainian president said.
Projects discussed
The presidents also discussed which projects they could accelerate and how they could help each other.
"These include SAFE and the co-production of drones, infrastructure and humanitarian issues, and, of course, security in the Black Sea region. I thank Romania for supporting the Carpathian Initiative and consistently helping Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.
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