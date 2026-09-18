Zelenskyy meets Tusk: Ukraine ready to share its experience with Poland and open to mutually beneficial cooperation. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a bilateral meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during the C8 summit.

Zelenskyy reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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Common enemy

"Ukraine and Poland are strong neighbours, friends and partners, and we share one enemy. Today, we spoke above all about how important it is to preserve our unity and work together to stop this war. I am grateful to Poland for the new aid package. It is an important step in supporting us, and we appreciate it," Zelenskyy said.

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Cooperation

Zelenskyy and Tusk also discussed the further development of the Carpathian Initiative and the opportunities it could offer all countries of the Carpathian macroregion.

"Of course, we are ready to share our experience with Poland and are open to mutually beneficial cooperation. This is how we should continue to build relations between our countries," the president stressed.

Watch more: ’Carpathian Eight’ meeting has begun, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO