’Carpathian Eight’ meeting has begun, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the launch of a new format, the C8 – the Carpathian Eight – involving Ukraine and seven European states.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What do we know?

"Today, for the first time here in Ukraine, in our part of the Carpathians, we are holding a summit that brings together all the Carpathian states, regions and communities of our countries. We are launching a new format, the C8 – the Carpathian Eight – which brings together us and our neighbours in Europe: Romania, Serbia, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary and, of course, the European Union as a whole," the message reads.

According to Zelenskyy, this marks the beginning of a movement that is set to bring our countries even closer together and create another strong element of cooperation at EU level – security, energy, a significant expansion of logistics and cross-border economic cooperation, and substantial support for local communities.

Read more: Zelenskyy and von der Leyen prepare decision on funding Ukraine’s defence

What led up to this?

Earlier, Serbian leader Vučić announced a visit to Ukraine.

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