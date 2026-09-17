Zelenskyy and von der Leyen prepare decision on funding Ukraine’s defence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about funding Ukraine’s defence.

According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyy wrote about this in a post.

The two discussed the problem of funding Ukraine’s defence in detail and agreed to prepare a decision to address it. Zelenskyy and von der Leyen also plan to meet in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discuss new defence projects

They also discussed an initiative to use the remaining funds from the European SAFE defence programme for new joint defence projects between Ukraine and the EU. Zelenskyy called the proposal timely and said Ukraine was ready to work on other security measures to strengthen Europe.

The Ukrainian president also thanked Ursula von der Leyen for the attention she paid to Ukraine and European security in her annual address to the European Parliament.

Read more: EU will step up sanctions pressure on Russia following sabotage at Leipzig Airport, - von der Leyen

SAFE funds to support weapons production in Ukraine

It was reported earlier that unused funds from the European SAFE defence programme were expected to support Ukraine. They would finance joint projects with Ukrainian defence companies.

Ursula von der Leyen announced this during her annual State of the Union address.

"With the funds remaining from SAFE, we will launch a new programme for joint projects with Ukrainian companies," the European Commission president said.

According to von der Leyen, this will bring together Ukraine’s battlefield experience and defence industry capacity with the capabilities of European arms manufacturers.

The funds are expected to support weapons production in Ukraine and the development of joint defence projects with EU partners.

Read more: Zelenskyy and von der Leyen sign document that will form basis of Drone Deal