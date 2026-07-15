Zelenskyy and von der Leyen sign document that will form basis of Drone Deal
Drone Industry
On Wednesday, 15 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signed a letter of intent on a strategic and industrial partnership.
Censor.NET reports this.
Basis for Drone Deal
Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine had made significant efforts to integrate its defence capabilities and production facilities with those of Europe.
He stressed that the Ukrainian army and defence industry are now an integral part of the defence of Europe as a whole.
"Today, we also have the first document that will form the basis of the Drone Deal — a major defence agreement between Ukraine and the European Union. This is a historic step in our relations," Zelenskyy said, commenting on the signed document.
The head of state added that Ukraine expected financial support from the EU for the anti-ballistic missile programme launched in France on 13 July.
Background
Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine and the European Union had agreed on a deal to manufacture drones.
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