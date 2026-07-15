Ukraine and EU will sign Drone Deal today, - von der Leyen

Drone Industry

Ukraine and the European Union have reached an agreement on the production of drones.

The President of the European Commission announced this during events marking Ukrainian Statehood Day in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

She noted that Ukraine has, in many ways, evolved from a buyer to a supplier of security infrastructure for Europe.

"This calls for new ways of cooperation. That is why I am pleased to launch, together with you, Volodymyr (she addressed Zelenskyy—Ed.), a new defense-industrial partnership between the EU and Ukraine. Today we are signing our very own Drone Deal," von der Leyen said.

The President of the European Commission stated that this agreement will combine Ukrainian ingenuity with Europe’s industrial capabilities.

"The time has come to invest in Ukraine. Because this is an investment in European security and our shared future," she emphasized.

Read more: Zelenskyy awarded von der Leyen Order of Europe