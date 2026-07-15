Zelenskyy awarded von der Leyen Order of Europe

Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen the Order of Europe.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant decree has been published on the website of the Office of the President.

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Details

"For outstanding personal achievements in supporting Ukraine’s strategic course toward full membership in the European Union, for a significant contribution to helping Ukraine strengthen its resilience in defending its independence and the security of all of Europe, and for strengthening international cooperation in the interests of democracy, peace, and good-neighborliness, as well as friendly and comprehensive relations between nations, I hereby decree:

"To award Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, the Order of Europe," the decree states.

Watch more: Von der Leyen and European leaders have arrived in Kyiv. VIDEO

What happened before that?

On June 28, President Zelenskyy announced the introduction of a new state award—the Order of Europe.

On July 13, during a visit to France, Zelenskyy awarded Emmanuel Macron the Order of Liberty for his support of Ukraine.

On July 15, the head of state awarded former Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Denys Shmyhal the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, 5th Class.

It is known that Ursula von der Leyen, along with other European leaders, arrived in Kyiv.