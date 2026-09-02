EU will step up sanctions pressure on Russia following sabotage at Leipzig Airport, - von der Leyen

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has stated that the EU will step up sanctions against Russia in response to the sabotage at Leipzig Airport.

She made these remarks ahead of her meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Wednesday, 2 September, in Brussels, as quoted by DW, reports Censor.NET.

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Russian sabotage in Germany

According to the President of the European Commission, the drone incident at Leipzig Airport was an attack involving military-grade equipment, carried out by operatives of the Russian security services on EU territory.

"We will not tolerate this. We stand in full solidarity with Germany. And if the aim of (Russia, – ed.) was to make us think twice before supporting Ukraine, I can say that this has only strengthened our resolve," von der Leyen said.

Read more: "If Russian Federation is involved in drone attack in Leipzig, then this constitutes state terrorism," - Brantner, leader of German Greens

Increased sanctions pressure

She promised that the EU would "not merely maintain pressure on Russia", but would step it up "until Russia stops killing innocent children, men and women in Ukraine".

Von der Leyen emphasised that the sabotage in Leipzig "marks a new escalation within the European Union, directly linked to Russia" and is "part of a broader pattern of increasingly dangerous incidents".

The President of the European Commission gave assurances that the European Union would counter such attacks from Moscow, "regardless of whether they take place within or outside our Union", and is prepared to respond with sanctions to hostile actions "as soon as it is established that Russia is behind them".

Furthermore, she promised that "every loophole that Russia uses" to circumvent sanctions would be closed. Ms von der Leyen also stated that new sanctions against Russia were being discussed during an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Ireland.

Yesterday, Germany’s Minister of the Interior, Alexander Dobrindt, stated that Russia was responsible for the incident involving a drone carrying explosives near a Ukrainian cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle Airport last month.