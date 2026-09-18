ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11587 visitors online
News Vučić’s visit to Ukraine
1 463 8

Vučić arrived in Ukraine on visit to take part in meeting of Carpathian Integration Initiative. VIDEO

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has arrived in Ukraine on a visit.

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What do we know?

"Today, at the invitation of President Zelenskyy, I am taking part in a meeting of the Carpathian Integration Initiative – an important project for the economic, transport and infrastructure integration of countries across the wider Carpathian region.

I am doing all this to further ensure stability and peace for our citizens and for Serbia," he said.

See more: Zelenskyy began bilateral talks with Vučić. PHOTO

What led up to this?

  • Vučić recently warned that Europe is on the brink of a large-scale war.
  • It is known that Vučić plans to resign on 27 September.

Read more: Ukraine will have our support on its path to EU, - Vučić

Author: 

visit (608) Serbia (71) Vučić Aleksandar (47)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 