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Vučić arrived in Ukraine on visit to take part in meeting of Carpathian Integration Initiative. VIDEO
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has arrived in Ukraine on a visit.
He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.
What do we know?
"Today, at the invitation of President Zelenskyy, I am taking part in a meeting of the Carpathian Integration Initiative – an important project for the economic, transport and infrastructure integration of countries across the wider Carpathian region.
I am doing all this to further ensure stability and peace for our citizens and for Serbia," he said.
What led up to this?
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