Vučić arrived in Ukraine on visit to take part in meeting of Carpathian Integration Initiative. VIDEO

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has arrived in Ukraine on a visit.

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What do we know?

"Today, at the invitation of President Zelenskyy, I am taking part in a meeting of the Carpathian Integration Initiative – an important project for the economic, transport and infrastructure integration of countries across the wider Carpathian region.

I am doing all this to further ensure stability and peace for our citizens and for Serbia," he said.

See more: Zelenskyy began bilateral talks with Vučić. PHOTO

What led up to this?

Vučić recently warned that Europe is on the brink of a large-scale war.

It is known that Vučić plans to resign on 27 September.

Read more: Ukraine will have our support on its path to EU, - Vučić