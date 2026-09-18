Terrorist attack near Stryi District TCR in Lviv region: explosive device thrown from car window – SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine’s counterintelligence unit and the National Police detained two Lviv region residents shortly after the terrorist attack near the administrative building of the Stryi District Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) on September 17.

The SSU press centre reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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Circumstances of the attack

Investigators found that the suspects threw an improvised explosive device onto the grounds of the recruitment centre. A serviceman at the restricted-access facility was injured.

To carry out the attack, the two men drove their own car to the district TCR building. One of them threw the homemade bomb out of the vehicle’s window in a parking area near the recruitment centre. They then hurriedly left the scene.

The improvised explosive device later detonated while a TCR serviceman was examining it, seriously injuring him.

Read more: Explosion near TCR building in Mykolaiv, Lviv region: Service member injured

Detention and search

According to investigators, the detainees are two residents of the Mykolaiv district in Lviv region, aged 48 and 41. During a search of one suspect’s home, law enforcement officers found two more improvised explosive devices. They seized them and sent them for forensic examination.

Charges and further investigation

SSU investigators notified the suspects that they were suspected of committing a terrorist act by a group of persons acting in prior conspiracy, under Part 2 of Article 258 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code.

The investigation is continuing to establish all the circumstances of the crime, including whether the detainees cooperated with Russian intelligence services.

See more: Plotting terrorist attacks, arson and assassination attempt: former deputy head of State Emergency Service among suspects, - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On September 17, an explosion occurred near the Stryi District TCR and SS building in Mykolaiv, Lviv region. A serviceman was injured.