Russia attacked Ukraine with Zircon missiles and 174 drones; air defenses shot down and suppressed 141 targets – Air Force.. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of September 19, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with two "Zircon" anti-ship missiles and 174 Shahed-type strike UAVs (half of which were jet-powered), Gerber drones, "Banderole"/"Dan-T" loitering munitions, and "Parody"-type decoy drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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The enemy launched rocket attacks from the Kursk region. Launches of UAVs were detected from the following directions:

Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation;

TOT Donetsk;

Gvardeyskoye – Temporary Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The main areas of the offensive are the Odesa and Kyiv regions.

Results of the Air Defense System's Operations

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 141 targets:

3 "Banderole"/"Dan-T";

138 enemy UAVs of the Shahed and Gerber types, as well as other types of drones.

Enemy airstrikes were recorded at 15 locations, and debris from downed missiles was found at 9 locations. The enemy missiles did not hit their targets; information regarding the impact sites is being verified.