Russians attacked Balaklia: four civilians killed. Day of mourning has been declared in town. PHOTO

Four civilians were killed as a result of Russian shelling of Balaklia in the Kharkiv region on 18 September. A fire also broke out in the town, and private homes were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vitaliy Karabanov, head of the Balakliya Municipal Administration.

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Russian forces launched their first strike on one of the town’s neighbourhoods on the evening of 18 September. A fire broke out at the site of the strike.

Initially, the Municipal Administration reported two fatalities and two injuries. The injured were hospitalised and received the necessary medical care.

According to updated figures released on the morning of 19 September, four civilians were killed as a result of the shelling.

Roofs and windows in private homes were damaged.

A Day of Mourning was declared in the community

On 19 September, the Balakliya community declared a Day of Mourning for the deceased.

The Ukrainian national flags were flown at half-mast on the buildings of the community’s institutions and organisations.

The Balakliya City Council urged residents not to ignore air-raid sirens and to take shelter or seek other safe places during an attack.

Read more: Russians attacked Balakliia: two people killed and two injured

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