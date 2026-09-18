Russians attacked Balakliia: two people killed and two injured

Today, September 18, Russian forces struck a neighbourhood in Balakliia, Kharkiv region, killing two people.

Vitalii Karabanov, head of the city military administration, reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

"Unfortunately, this attack has had terrible consequences. According to preliminary information, two people were killed in the shelling. I extend my deepest condolences to their families and loved ones," the statement said.

Preliminary reports also indicate that two people were injured. They are in hospital receiving all necessary medical care.

A fire broke out at the site of the strike. Roofs and window panes of private homes were damaged.

Read more: Occupiers attacked Balakliia with missiles: there are casualties

Do not ignore air raid alerts

"The enemy acts treacherously, deliberately striking civilians. They hold nothing sacred," Karabanov said.

Residents are urged not to ignore air raid alerts: "When you hear the siren, go straight to a shelter and stay there until the all-clear signal is given. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones."

See more: Russia has struck Balakliia once again: number of victims has risen to eight, including some injured children. PHOTOS