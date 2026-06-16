Russia has struck Balakliia once again: number of victims has risen to eight, including some injured children. PHOTOS
Russian troops have once again struck civilian infrastructure and residential areas in Balakliya.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vitali Karabanov, head of the Balakliia City Military Administration.
According to preliminary information, as a result of the enemy shelling, hits were recorded in the private sector, near apartment blocks, and on the premises of a civilian enterprise.
Six people are currently known to have been injured, including two children. Four of the injured have been taken to hospital, where they are receiving the necessary medical care. Two others were treated by medics at the scene.
Information regarding other possible casualties is being verified.
All relevant services are working at the sites of the strikes. Clean-up operations following the shelling are ongoing.
Update
As of 8:30 a.m., the number of casualties in Balakliia has risen. According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the total has risen to eight people, including two children.
As a result of drone strikes, four large-scale fires broke out in the city. Four private residential buildings, outbuildings, and cars were on fire, as well as an apartment and a basement in a high-rise building. In addition, the premises of a municipal utility company were hit.
Consequences of the enemy shelling
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