Russia struck village in Kharkiv region with missile: seven people injured, including children

On the evening of 15 June, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the village of Dobrenka in the Berestynskyi district of the Kharkiv region. Seven people were injured in the attack, including two girls aged 7 and 10.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

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"The enemy launched a missile strike on the village of Dobrenka in the Berestyn district of the Kharkiv region," the statement reads.

Casualties

So far, seven people have sought medical assistance. Among the injured are two girls aged 7 and 10.

All have been given emergency medical care.

Read more: Russian forces struck zoo in Kharkiv: animals have been injured (updated)

Damage

An abandoned house has also caught fire, and a further 10 private homes have been damaged.

Emergency services are dealing with the aftermath of the Russian terror.

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