Operation "Black Bird": Ukrainian forces have struck occupiers’ main energy supply sources in southern sector. VIDEO

As part of Operation ‘Schwarzer Vogel’ (‘Black Bird’), the Ukrainian military has struck the main energy supply sources for Russian troops in the southern sector.

According to Censor.NET, the results of the operation were reported by the 422nd Separate LUFTWAFFE Unmanned Systems Regiment.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the Ukrainian military, due to a shortage of petrol and diesel fuel, the occupiers have begun switching their facilities to gas-powered generators. To support military and repair operations, the Russians have been laying separate gas pipelines in the temporarily occupied territories.

These facilities were monitored by the intelligence units of the ‘South’ Operational Command, the 17th Army Corps and the 422nd Separate LUFTWAFFE Regiment.

As part of the operation, the Ukrainian military struck or destroyed the occupiers’ main energy supply sources. According to the unit’s assessment, this significantly reduced the capabilities of Russian forces in this sector.

Watch more: Spent more than 10 months encircled: Skelia Regiment rescues 21 fighters of 159th Brigade. VIDEO