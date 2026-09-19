Enemy has struck shopping centre in Dnipro again: two people injured, fire has broken out (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the evening of 19 September, Russian invaders attacked Dnipro once again. The attack caused a fire to break out in the city .

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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The city is under attack again

"The enemy has attacked Dnipro again. A fire has broken out in the city," the statement said.

Information regarding casualties is currently being ascertained.

Update

Mykola Lukashuk, Chair of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, clarified that the Russians had struck a shopping centre.

"The enemy has attacked Dnipro. They struck a shopping centre. A fire has broken out. Russia is following its usual tactics – targeting businesses and enterprises," the statement said.

The official urged residents of Dnipro and the region to closely monitor reports from the Air Force and to respond to air-raid alerts.

At 18:32, Ganza reported that two people had been injured as a result of the Russian Federation’s attack.

See more: Russians attacked seven regions of Ukraine: there have been fatalities and dozens of people have been injured. PHOTOS

The attack on Dnipro on the morning of 19 September

As a reminder, on the morning of 19 September, Russian troops attacked Dnipro. The enemy strike damaged warehouses and caused a fire.