Russians attacked business in Odesa region with jet-powered UAV: fire broke out and tanker lorries were damaged. PHOTOS

Today, 19 September, Russian forces attacked the Odesa region with a rocket-powered drone.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As reported, the enemy struck the premises of one of the enterprises in the Odesa region. Three tanker lorries were damaged by the rocket-powered UAV.

Emergency services extinguished the resulting fire.

It is reported that there were no casualties.

Watch more: Ten people, including two rescuers, injured in Russian double-tap strike on central Odesa. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack





