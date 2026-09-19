Russians attacked business in Odesa region with jet-powered UAV: fire broke out and tanker lorries were damaged. PHOTOS
Today, 19 September, Russian forces attacked the Odesa region with a rocket-powered drone.
This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
As reported, the enemy struck the premises of one of the enterprises in the Odesa region. Three tanker lorries were damaged by the rocket-powered UAV.
Emergency services extinguished the resulting fire.
It is reported that there were no casualties.
Consequences of the attack
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