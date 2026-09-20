Second successful deployment of SSU’s new interceptor drone: "Geran-5" jet drone has been shot down, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Members of the military counter-intelligence unit of the Security Service of Ukraine shot down a Russian ‘Geran-5’ jet drone using a new Ukrainian interceptor drone.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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Second successful strike

"This is the second successful deployment today by the Security Service of Ukraine of the new Ukrainian interceptor drone. Military counter-intelligence officers of the SSU have shot down a Russian ‘Geran-5’ jet drone," the statement reads.

Read more: Zelenskyy announced reorganisation of Armed Forces of Ukraine’s Medical Forces and new long-range operations

Background

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously announced that the Security Service of Ukraine’s military counter-intelligence unit had developed a new interceptor drone to counter jet-powered "Shahed" drones. According to him, the drone has already been successfully deployed.