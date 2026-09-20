Second successful deployment of SSU’s new interceptor drone: "Geran-5" jet drone has been shot down, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO
Members of the military counter-intelligence unit of the Security Service of Ukraine shot down a Russian ‘Geran-5’ jet drone using a new Ukrainian interceptor drone.
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.
Second successful strike
"This is the second successful deployment today by the Security Service of Ukraine of the new Ukrainian interceptor drone. Military counter-intelligence officers of the SSU have shot down a Russian ‘Geran-5’ jet drone," the statement reads.
Background
As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously announced that the Security Service of Ukraine’s military counter-intelligence unit had developed a new interceptor drone to counter jet-powered "Shahed" drones. According to him, the drone has already been successfully deployed.
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