Zelenskyy announced reorganisation of Armed Forces of Ukraine’s Medical Forces and new long-range operations

The President of Ukraine announced that decisions were being prepared to update management approaches and the response system within the Medical Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine following a change in leadership. New long-range operations have also been agreed in response to Russian strikes, and further priorities for action on the front line have been set.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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The Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing to update their management approaches

There were reports from the Minister of Defence, Yevhen Khmara, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapatyi.

"Decisions are being prepared to update management approaches and the system for responding to challenges within the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s Medical Forces following a change in leadership. The key is to scale up, as far as possible, the successful practices currently in use in combat brigades and across all effective brigade medical support units. Scaling up the Defence Forces’ successful experience is a priority for commanders at all levels," the President said.

Approaches to the service of foreign volunteers are to be updated

"We also discussed updating the regulatory framework and approaches to recruiting foreign volunteers to serve in the Ukrainian Defence Forces. Anyone who believes that defending Ukraine’s independence is of global significance should be given a fair opportunity to prove themselves and receive the respect they deserve. I am grateful to all the foreign volunteers who have already made a significant contribution to the defence of Ukraine, our independence, and our people’s right to live as they should in a sovereign state," the President remarked.

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Ukraine is preparing new long-range operations in response to Russian strikes

He has also approved new long-range operations in response to Russian strikes. We are preparing to expand our long-range capabilities.

Developers are creating countermeasures against reactive ‘shaheds’

I would also like to extend my special thanks to all our weapons designers and manufacturers, all the engineers and experts involved, who are literally working round the clock to develop countermeasures against jet-powered ‘shahids’. There are already several designs that have proven their effectiveness in real-world use by shooting down jet-powered ‘shahids’. We are working to ensure their systematic deployment, consistent effectiveness in shooting them down, and the necessary mass production.

"We have agreed with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the next priorities for active operations on the front line. Glory to Ukraine!", the President added.