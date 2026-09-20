Russia is moving the production of "Shaheds" underground in Alabuga. PHOTO
Underground production facilities are being built in the ‘Alabuga’ Special Economic Zone in Tatarstan, where Russia assembles Shahed-type drones.
This was reported byan OSINT analyst using the pseudonym Dnipro Osint (Garbuz), according to Censor.NET.
Russia is moving production underground
According to his estimates, the area of the underground workshops already amounts to around 42,000 square metres.
"Clearly, the idea of moving production underground emerged after the first Ukrainian strikes on ‘Alabuz’. And now we can see just how quickly the Russians are rolling out this construction," notes the analyst.
He added that the entire ecosystem of Russian ‘Geraniums’ is becoming increasingly complex and costly to target: production is being hidden underground, whilst infrastructure is being dispersed and given additional protection.
The largest drone production facility
- ‘Alabuga’ is home to Russia’s largest drone production facility. It is there that the ‘Geran’ drones — a modified version of the Iranian Shaheds, which the Russian Federation regularly uses to strike targets in Ukraine — are assembled.
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