Drones attacked Moscow and surrounding region: Moscow Oil Refinery and warehouses in Sofino are on fire. VIDEO

On the night of 20 September, drones attacked Moscow and the Moscow Region.

According to Censor.NET, following the strikes, fires broke out at the Moscow oil refinery in Kapotnya and at a storage complex in Sofino.

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In particular, footage shared on social media shows a large-scale fire that broke out following a drone strike on the Moscow Oil Refinery in Kapotnya.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed damage to a facility on the refinery’s premises.

Sobyanin also commented on the attack, calling it "the most massive ever".

"Russian air defences shot down 1,600 drones in 24 hours"

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