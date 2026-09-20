Villages of Shandryholove and Derylove in Donetsk region have been de-occupied, – DeepState. MAP

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have liberated two villages in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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"The map has been updated. The Ukrainian Defence Forces have liberated Shandryholove (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and Derylove (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), and have also advanced near Shandryholove," the report states.

See more: Village of Seredne in Donetsk Oblast has been liberated; occupiers have been repelled near Shandryholove, – DeepState. MAP

Updated maps