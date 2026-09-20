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News De-occupation of settlements
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Villages of Shandryholove and Derylove in Donetsk region have been de-occupied, – DeepState. MAP

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have liberated two villages in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The map has been updated. The Ukrainian Defence Forces have liberated Shandryholove (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and Derylove (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), and have also advanced near Shandryholove," the report states.

See more: Village of Seredne in Donetsk Oblast has been liberated; occupiers have been repelled near Shandryholove, – DeepState. MAP

Updated maps

The village of Shandryholove has been de-occupied

The village of Derylove has been liberated

Advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Shandryholove

Author: 

Donetsk region (6248) military actions (3621) de-occupation (259) Kramatorskyy district (1183) Shandryholove (12) Derylove (3)
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