Villages of Shandryholove and Derylove in Donetsk region have been de-occupied, – DeepState. MAP
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have liberated two villages in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"The map has been updated. The Ukrainian Defence Forces have liberated Shandryholove (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and Derylove (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), and have also advanced near Shandryholove," the report states.
Updated maps
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