Attack on Moscow Oil Refinery: General Staff has provided details

On the night of 20 September 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck the ‘Gazpromneft-Moscow Refinery’ in the Kapotnya district of Moscow, Russian Federation.

Details of the attack were provided by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is reported that a large-scale fire was recorded on the site. The following were struck:

the AVT-6 primary refining unit,

a comprehensive oil refining unit,

an isomerisation unit.

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Background

According to the General Staff, "Gazpromneft-Moscow Refinery" is one of the largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation. The refinery has a capacity of around 12 million tonnes of crude oil per year. The plant refines crude oil and produces motor petrol, diesel and aviation fuel, fuel oil and other petroleum products.

The refinery is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian armed forces.

"Strikes against such facilities belonging to the Russian aggressor constitute Ukraine’s exercise of its inalienable right to self-defence in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and are aimed at reducing the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation," the General Staff emphasised.