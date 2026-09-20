Russians are filming burning buildings following massive drone attack on Moscow and surrounding region. VIDEO

Videos have been posted online showing Moscow residents filming fires that broke out as a result of a drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, on the night of 20 September, Moscow and the Moscow Region came under a massive drone attack.

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The footage shows intense flames and thick plumes of smoke rising from the sites of the strikes.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that since the start of the attack, the Russian side has allegedly intercepted over 1,660 drones at various front lines.

Watch more: "Palyanytsia", "Lyutyi", "Flamingo" and FP-1 were deployed: Zelenskyy on strikes against targets in Moscow region. VIDEO