Russians dropped aerial bomb on evacuation centre in Kramatorsk

Russian troops carried out an air strike on an evacuation centre in Kramatorsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Yevhen Kaplin, head of the ‘Proliska’ humanitarian mission.

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Russian terrorists carried out an air strike on an evacuation centre in Kramatorsk.

It was a direct hit.

Evacuees and evacuation workers were at the scene; the circumstances are being investigated.

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