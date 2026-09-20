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News Evacuation of the wounded
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Russians dropped aerial bomb on evacuation centre in Kramatorsk

The occupiers struck an evacuation centre with an aerial bomb

Russian troops carried out an air strike on an evacuation centre in Kramatorsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Yevhen Kaplin, head of the ‘Proliska’ humanitarian mission.

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  • Russian terrorists carried out an air strike on an evacuation centre in Kramatorsk.
  • It was a direct hit.
  • Evacuees and evacuation workers were at the scene; the circumstances are being investigated.

See more: Russians attacked seven regions of Ukraine: there have been fatalities and dozens of people have been injured. PHOTOS

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Kramatorsk (555) evacuation (715) Donetsk region (6248) Kramatorskyy district (1183)
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