In the unrecognised region of Transnistria, polling stations opened on 20 September for the elections to the Russian State Duma, despite protests from Moldova’s constitutional authorities.

According to Censor.NET, Newsmaker reports on this.

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It is reported that by 12:00, more than 21,000 people had cast their votes. The only polling station, the opening of which was agreed with the Moldovan authorities, is located at the Russian Embassy in Chișinău.

Polling stations in Transnistria opened at 08:00 and will remain open until 20:00.

The ‘head’ of Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky, also took part in the elections.

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What led up to it?

Krasnoselsky had previously announced that in September, during the elections to the Russian State Duma, he would open 17 polling stations in Transnistria.