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News Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Ukrainian pilots set up ambush using drone carrying explosives and blew up group of six Russian soldiers. VIDEO

Pilots from the Unmanned Systems Forces used a drone pre-positioned with explosives to ambush a group of Russian infantry.

According to Censor.NET, at least six occupiers were moving through a forest strip past a Ukrainian drone carrying explosives, which had been left on their route in advance.

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When the Russian soldiers approached the drone, Ukrainian fighters remotely detonated the explosives. As a result, the group of enemy infantry was eliminated.

Footage of the Ukrainian defenders’ combat operations has been published on social media.

Watch more: Air Force pilots carried out air strike, destroying buildings housing Russian troops. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12535) elimination (8030) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3902) drones (5334) Unmanned Systems Forces (479)
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