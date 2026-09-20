Air Force pilots carried out air strike, destroying buildings housing Russian troops. VIDEO
The Ukrainian Air Force has struck positions held by Russian occupying forces.
According to Censor.NET, Air Force fighter pilots struck buildings housing enemy personnel.
As a result of the precision strikes, the buildings were destroyed and the Russian occupiers inside were eliminated.
Footage of the combat sorties was shared by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.
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