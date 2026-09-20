Russia attacked Ukraine with 138 drones: air defenses destroyed 101 UAVs, and hits were recorded at 17 locations, - Air Force

On the night of September 19–20, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 138 strike drones, including Shahed rocket-powered drones, "Gerbera" drones, and "Parody" decoy drones

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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"On the night of September 20 (starting at 6:00 p.m. on September 19), the enemy launched an attack using 138 Shahed-type strike UAVs (half of which were jet-powered), Gerber UAVs, and "Parody"-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel and Millerovo in the Russian Federation; the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea—Gvardeyskoye," the statement reads.

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The air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial vehicle units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 101 enemy UAVs, including Shahed and Gerber models, as well as other types of drones.

Enemy airstrikes were recorded at 17 locations, and debris from downed aircraft was found at 5 locations.

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"The attack is ongoing; enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Please follow safety guidelines!" the Air Force urged citizens.