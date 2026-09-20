Russia attacked Ukraine with 138 drones: air defenses destroyed 101 UAVs, and hits were recorded at 17 locations, - Air Force
On the night of September 19–20, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 138 strike drones, including Shahed rocket-powered drones, "Gerbera" drones, and "Parody" decoy drones
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.
"On the night of September 20 (starting at 6:00 p.m. on September 19), the enemy launched an attack using 138 Shahed-type strike UAVs (half of which were jet-powered), Gerber UAVs, and "Parody"-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel and Millerovo in the Russian Federation; the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea—Gvardeyskoye," the statement reads.
The air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial vehicle units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
- According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 101 enemy UAVs, including Shahed and Gerber models, as well as other types of drones.
- Enemy airstrikes were recorded at 17 locations, and debris from downed aircraft was found at 5 locations.
"The attack is ongoing; enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Please follow safety guidelines!" the Air Force urged citizens.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password