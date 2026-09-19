Operation "PPOpad-2026": 300 Russian air defence systems destroyed, – Madyar. VIDEO

As part of Operation ‘PPOpad-2026’, 300 Russian air defence systems have been hit or destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by USF Commander Robert Brovdi (Madyar).

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Among them:

162 anti-aircraft missile and anti-aircraft missile-gun systems;

124 radar systems;

14 electronic warfare systems;

As Madyar noted, the 300th target was a launcher for the "Buk-M3" anti-aircraft missile system near the village of Ukrainka in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Read more: Russia attacked Ukraine with Zircon missiles and 174 drones; air defenses shot down and suppressed 141 targets – Air Force.. INFOGRAPHICS

Between 10 and 18 September, 26 air defence units were destroyed

The commander of the Special Operations Forces reported that between 10 and 18 September, the Ukrainian military struck 26 air defence systems in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on Russian territory.

In total, 37 units were destroyed between 1 and 18 September. Among the targets whose destruction Madyar reported were:

A "Buk-M1" air defence system in Vodyane, Donetsk region;

"Terek" radar stations in Molchaline and Vesele in the Donetsk region;

"Tor-M2" air defence missile system in Yevhenivka, Donetsk region;

"Tunguska" air defence system in Dorozhnianka, Zaporizhzhia region;

the ‘Imbir’ radar station in Kalynove, Donetsk region;

the "Nebo-M" radar station in Dolotinka, Rostov region, Russian Federation;

the ‘Kasta-2E2’ radar station in Chornohorivka, Luhansk region;

the ‘Kasta-2E2’ radar station in Shabelsky, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation;

The ‘Nadgrobok 64N6’ radar station in Chaltir, Rostov region, Russian Federation;

"Ustavka-510" and "Nebo-SV" radar stations in Snizhne, Donetsk region;

anti-aircraft missile systems in Vesele, Zaporizhzhia region, and Novodonetsk, Donetsk Oblast;

the "Kasta" radar station in Vyshneve, Zaporizhzhia region;

Air defence missile system in Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region;

an air defence system command and control vehicle in Shyroke, Luhansk region;

an "Osa" air defence system in Toshkivka, Luhansk region.

Madyar also reported the destruction of other elements of the Russian air defence system in the occupied territories and on Russian territory.