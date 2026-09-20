One person was killed and another injured as result of enemy artillery strike on Kramatorsk. PHOTOS

On the morning of 20 September, Russian troops shelled Kramatorsk, resulting in one fatality.

This was reported by the Kramatorsk City Council, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is reported that at 10.10 am, Russian troops struck Kramatorsk with three artillery shells. The Lazurnyi neighbourhood came under enemy fire.

Sadly, a woman born in 1956 was killed as a result of the shelling. She was simply walking down the street. Her life was cut short by shrapnel from a Russian shell.

A man born in 1961 was also injured. He is receiving the necessary medical care.

See more: Russia attacked seven regions of Ukraine: 14 people killed, 52 wounded. PHOTOS

The attack damaged a secondary school and several high-rise residential blocks.

"Once again, the Russians are deliberately targeting residential areas of Kramatorsk where ordinary people live. Shelling civilian infrastructure and residential neighbourhoods is not a ‘military target’. It is an act of terror against the civilian population. Kramatorsk remains under constant threat of Russian attacks," the city council emphasised.

Consequences of the attack





