Russia attacked seven regions of Ukraine: 14 people killed, 52 wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked the Sumy, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. The shelling has resulted in deaths and injuries, with children among the victims.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Sumy region: three dead and 15 injured

According to police, Russian troops carried out strikes on 26 settlements in four districts of the Sumy region over the past 24 hours, the police reported.

In the Sumy community, a 51-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were killed when a guided missile struck a high-rise building. Men aged 58, 73, 71, 70 and 46, a 7-year-old boy, as well as women aged 67, 79 and 76 and a 13-year-old girl were injured.

In addition, a 24-year-old woman, who was injured by a KAB strike, and a 16-year-old boy, who was injured during a drone attack, sought medical attention. Both were injured on 16 September.

In the Konotop community, two women – aged 61 and 35 – were injured as a result of UAV strikes.

In the Bilopil community, a 33-year-old man was killed and another, aged 35, was injured when ammunition was dropped from an enemy drone.

In the Bezdrytska community, a private business premises and two residential properties were damaged.

Mykolaiv region: damage to homes and infrastructure

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces attacked the Mykolaiv region with Shahed-type strike UAVs, according to acting head Heorhiy Reshetilov.

The attack damaged an administrative building, a private house, a car and the windows of a block of flats.

Dnipropetrovsk region: two people injured

Russian troops attacked four districts of the region more than 10 times using drones, artillery and aerial bombs, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

A fire broke out in Pavlohrad, damaging a health centre.

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Marganetsk and Tomakivka came under attack. A shopping centre, infrastructure and a car were damaged. A 54-year-old man was hospitalised in a serious condition, whilst a 43-year-old woman is receiving outpatient treatment.

In the Zelenodolsk community in the Kryvyi Rih region, a private house was damaged.

In the Vasylkiv community in the Synelnykivskyi district, private houses and a car were damaged.

Kherson region: three people killed, five injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked Kherson and 25 settlements in the region using aircraft, drones and artillery, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin

Five high-rise blocks, seven private homes, administrative buildings, shops, a mobile phone mast, a farm building, a gas pipeline and cars were damaged.

According to preliminary reports, two people were killed and a further five were injured as a result of the attacks.

Meanwhile, at around 11.10, Russian troops shelled Novovorontsovka with artillery. A woman was killed in the attack; her identity is currently being established.

Nine people were also evacuated from the danger zones.

Zaporizhzhia region: 1,015 strikes recorded over the past 24 hours

Three people were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, according to Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the regional defence council.

In total, over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 1,015 strikes on 53 settlements in the region.

Fifteen air strikes, 758 drone attacks, eight multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) strikes and 235 artillery strikes were recorded.

There were 61 reports of damage to infrastructure, homes, vehicles and farm buildings.

Donetsk region: one man killed, 13 people injured

Russian troops attacked 11 settlements in the Donetsk region. One civilian was killed and a further 13 people were injured, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

The Russians struck Sloviansk with two KAB-250 bombs. Ten civilians were injured. Three blocks of flats and one detached house, an administrative building, an express delivery branch, six shops, a café, a market, two cars and two lorries were damaged.

In Kramatorsk, one person was killed and another injured as a result of an attack by FPV drones. An apartment block, an educational establishment and two cars were damaged.

In Bilozersk, a civilian was injured and two private houses were damaged.

In Mykilsk, an FPV drone struck a private car, injuring one person.

Damage has also been reported in other towns and villages across the region.

Read also on "Censor.NET": Russians attacked the Khmelnytskyi region: a fire broke out at a factory

Kharkiv region: five dead and 15 injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked Kharkiv and 14 settlements in the region. Five people were killed and a further 15 injured as a result of the shelling, according to Oleg Synyegubov, head of the regional military administration.

In Lypkivatka, in the Novovodolazhsk community, a 30-year-old man was killed and eight others were injured.

In Velykyi Burluk, two men aged 63 and 58 and a 73-year-old woman were injured.

In Balakliya, men aged 60, 55 and 74, and a 71-year-old woman were killed. Women aged 56, 58 and 80 were injured.

In Slatyn, a 66-year-old man was injured.

Russian forces carried out a missile strike on the Industrial District of Kharkiv. In total, across the region, two missiles, five guided aerial bombs, two ‘Molniya’-type UAVs, five FPV drones and 52 unmanned aerial vehicles (the type of which is yet to be determined) were deployed. In Kharkiv, a warehouse and a block of flats were damaged.

In the Kupiansk district, a warehouse, a café, three private houses and four blocks of flats, as well as a nursery school, were damaged.

In the Izium district, two houses were damaged.

In the Kharkiv district, damage was reported to cars, private homes, an electric train and power lines. In the Lozova district, a warehouse was damaged; in the Chuhuiv district, a warehouse and a shop were damaged.

Read also on ‘Censor.NET’: Russia attacked Odesa: infrastructure and an administrative building damaged