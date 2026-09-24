Russian night-time attack on Odesa region: shopping centre and residential building were on fire; hospital and an educational institution were damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 24 September, Russia launched a massive combined attack on civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region. Odesa and the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district were targeted.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa RMA, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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"A hospital, a secondary school, residential buildings, warehouses and other civilian facilities were hit," the statement said.

A large-scale fire broke out following a strike on a shopping centre that had previously been attacked. Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

At another location, a two-storey private residential building caught fire after being hit. According to preliminary information, two people were injured.

A hospital, an educational institution and residential buildings were damaged

In Odesa, a 10-storey non-residential building was damaged, where a fire also broke out.

See more: Russians attack Odesa region with jet-powered UAVs: one killed, two injured, warehouse facilities damaged. PHOTOS

In addition, the roof of a seven-storey building belonging to the city hospital was damaged. Windows were smashed at an educational institution.

Four residential buildings and three cars were damaged.

Emergency services are operating in the Odesa region

In the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, windows were shattered in three private residential buildings as a result of the attack.

All relevant services are working at the sites of the strikes. Medical assistance is being provided to the injured, whilst law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the Russian attack.

Read also on "Censor.NET": Air defence forces intercepted 4 "Zircons" and 3 "Iskanders" during a massive attack by the Russian Federation, according to the Air Force. INFOGRAPHIC















