Zelenskyy and Rutte discussed supplying Ukraine with interceptor missiles for Patriot
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discussed supplying Ukraine with interceptor missiles for Patriot during a meeting in New York.
Censor.NET reports this, citing the Office of the President.
Russian attacks
The meeting took place after Russian forces launched three waves of ballistic missile attacks on Kyiv. The president briefed the NATO Secretary General in detail on the consequences, destruction, and casualties caused by the Russian strike.
"This is the constant reality in which Ukraine lives. We cannot counter this terror against life alone. We have learned to shoot down cruise missiles and drones. We are now looking for solutions against jet-powered "Shaheds," and we already have good results. But for now, only Patriot interceptors work against ballistic missiles, and we need them virtually every day," the president said.
Support for Ukraine
Zelenskyy and Rutte discussed Ukraine’s needs for defense against ballistic missiles and how a winter support package could be provided.
"Thank you, Mark, for your willingness to look for solutions. This is also very important for NATO member states, as Russia continues to threaten to go further and destroy the lives of other nations," Zelenskyy stressed.
Background
- European Union member states received Ukraine’s request to use several billion euros from a €90 billion loan to purchase PAC-3 missiles for Patriot air defense systems.
- Earlier, the European Commission received a list from Ukraine of weapons on which it plans to spend most of the €6 billion remaining in the defense portion of the loan. Most items on the list are equipment produced in Ukraine and the EU, primarily drones.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said Ukraine had agreed with the United States on monthly deliveries of Patriot interceptor missiles. He also said they were in short supply: according to him, Ukraine needs to receive at least around 5% of US production of these missiles to get through the winter.
- In August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine needed at least 300 Patriot interceptors to get through the winter and proposed that the United States sell Ukraine 5–10% of its stockpiles: "America could replenish its stocks, and we could get through the winter."
- On July 31, US President Donald Trump, commenting on the possibility of allowing Ukraine to produce interceptor missiles for Patriot systems, said the United States "has to be very careful" about the matter.
- The US State Department said there was still no decision on granting Ukraine licenses for Patriot missiles.
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