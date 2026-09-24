Zelenskyy and Rutte discussed supplying Ukraine with interceptor missiles for Patriot

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discussed supplying Ukraine with interceptor missiles for Patriot during a meeting in New York.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Office of the President.

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Russian attacks

The meeting took place after Russian forces launched three waves of ballistic missile attacks on Kyiv. The president briefed the NATO Secretary General in detail on the consequences, destruction, and casualties caused by the Russian strike.

"This is the constant reality in which Ukraine lives. We cannot counter this terror against life alone. We have learned to shoot down cruise missiles and drones. We are now looking for solutions against jet-powered "Shaheds," and we already have good results. But for now, only Patriot interceptors work against ballistic missiles, and we need them virtually every day," the president said.

Read more: There is no document on peace negotiations yet; agreement was reached not to disclose details, - Zelenskyy

Support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Rutte discussed Ukraine’s needs for defense against ballistic missiles and how a winter support package could be provided.

"Thank you, Mark, for your willingness to look for solutions. This is also very important for NATO member states, as Russia continues to threaten to go further and destroy the lives of other nations," Zelenskyy stressed.

Read more: Putin is "patient zero" who must be stopped. He never has enough captured territory, Zelenskyy says

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