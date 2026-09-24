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Russian forces struck Zhytomyr Oblast; administrative buildings were damaged and one person was injured. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers have attacked the Korosten district in the Zhytomyr region.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service’s press office, according to Censor.NET.
Details
One person is known to have been injured.
"Over the past 24 hours, rescue workers have been working to clear up the aftermath of the strikes in various districts of the region.
Overall, administrative buildings and a power line were damaged across the region as a result of the shelling. In addition, windows at medical and children’s facilities, residential buildings, and the roof of an outbuilding were damaged," the statement reads.
Rescue workers extinguished the fires.
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