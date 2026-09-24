I want to walk streets without people wanting to kill me or hating me, - Zelenskyy on his plans for after war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during the war he is trying to carry out his duties in such a way that, once his presidential term has ended, he will be able to live peacefully in Ukraine and walk the streets.

The head of state made this statement in an interview with the WSJ, according to Censor.NET.

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He was asked how he copes with stress during the war.

"I don’t know. I’m not sure I’m actually coping with it. No, I mean, we try to do our job in such a way that… It’s not even about people respecting you. It’s about being able, after the war, after this presidential term is over, to continue living in your own country, walking its streets, and for no one to want to kill you or hate you," he replied.

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"And so that it isn’t because you were, excuse me, a piece of [censored – Ed.], rather than a leader or a human being. I mean, that’s exactly what you’re doing. The way you live and the way you try to live," he added.

According to Zelenskyy, he tries to live for the sake of good people.

"I hope there are plenty of good people around us. I hope so," he concluded.

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