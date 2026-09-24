"Servant of People" Kostiuk, who criticized breaks in Rada’s work, posted photos from Bukovel water park

MP Dmytro Kostiuk, who left the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, posted photos from a water park in Bukovel, where the Carpathian 8 Summit was held.

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On September 22, the MP posted photos from the Bukovel resort on Instagram, captioning them: "Behind the scenes of the Carpathian summit)."

The photos were taken at the MAVKA water park.

On September 23, the MP also said on social media that the Verkhovna Rada could afford "neither long breaks between plenary sessions nor suspending work because of air raid alerts."

"Dozens of bills to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine still await consideration. Among them is my bill to suspend state funding for political parties. That’s more than UAH 2 billion for the Armed Forces of Ukraine!" he said.

Read more: Mother of "servant of people" Kostiuk gave him 6 million hryvnias: MP bought apartment in Kyiv