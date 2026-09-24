Resident of occupied Kerch faces life in prison for supporting Ukraine’s Armed Forces

Russian security forces detained a Crimean man born in 1988 in occupied Kerch, accusing him of supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Under Russian law, he could face life imprisonment.

Russian media reported the detention, Censor.NET reports.

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According to the occupation authorities, the man created a Telegram group whose members included pro-Ukrainian volunteers. They allegedly used it to organize fundraising and purchase equipment for Ukrainian troops.

The Russian side also claims that the man sent information about the locations of Russian air defense systems and other military facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea through a Telegram bot that, according to the occupation authorities, is administered by the Security Service of Ukraine.

Officers of Russia’s illegally operating FSB directorate for temporarily occupied Crimea and Sevastopol detained the man.

The occupation authorities’ allegations have not been independently verified.

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