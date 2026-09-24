Russian drone hits medical facility in Kherson region: nurses injured

A Russian drone attacked a medical facility in Bilozerka, Kherson region, injuring two nurses.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported the attack on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Two nurses injured in the attack

The attack took place at about 4:35 p.m. Two nurses, aged 48 and 53, sustained blast injuries and concussions.

Both were hospitalized.

On September 19, Russian forces struck the village of Chervonyi Maiak in the Kherson region, killing one person and injuring others.

Watch more: Day in Kherson region: six wounded, houses and a market damaged. PHOTO