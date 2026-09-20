Russians struck monastery in Kherson region: priest was killed and four others were wounded

Yesterday, September 19, Russian troops struck the village of Chervonyi Mayak in the Kherson region, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

This was reported by Regional State Administration Chairman Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

According to reports, at around 3:00 p.m., Russian terrorists attacked a monastery in the village of Chervonyi Maiak, Novorayska community, with a drone.

A 71-year-old clergyman was killed by a strike from an enemy FPV drone.

Four other priests, aged 51, 53, 51, and 31, were also wounded. They are believed to have sustained injuries from landmines or explosions.

See more: Russia attacked four regions: 9 people were killed and dozens wounded. PHOTO

What led up to it

As a reminder, over the past 24 hours, Russian forces attacked the Kherson region with airstrikes, attack drones, and artillery. Three people were killed, and nine others were wounded, including one child.

Read more: Occupiers hit critical, transport and civilian infrastructure in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions: there are deaths, over 20 people injured