On evening of September 24, Russia attacks Ukraine with attack and jet-powered UAVs – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of Thursday, September 24, the Russian invaders continued to attack Ukraine with attack and jet-powered UAVs. Air raid alerts have been declared in several regions due to the threat of strikes.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of attack UAVs

At 8:50 p.m. — An attack UAV near Kaniv, heading west.

At 8:51 p.m. — An attack UAV near Komyshnia (Poltava region), heading west.

At 8:51 p.m. — An attack UAV heading toward Chernihiv from the northeast.

At 8:54 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV flying from the Bryansk region into the northern Chernihiv region on a southwesterly course toward the Kyiv region.

Updated information

At 9:59 p.m. — UAVs in the Chernihiv region near Horodnia and Snovsk, heading southwest and south.

At 10:01 p.m. — KABs heading toward the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

At 10:02 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs passing through the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant exclusion zone and heading toward the Zhytomyr region.

At 10:15 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV in the Zhytomyr region, passing Olevsk and heading toward the Rivne region.

Stay in safe places during air raid alerts!

Earlier, we reported that a Russian drone hit a medical facility in the Kherson region, injuring nurses.

See more: Enemy attacks Kyiv: fuel storage tank on fire, number of injured rises to eight (updated)