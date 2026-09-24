Government appoints Serhii Kobets as Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Serhii Kobets, who has many years of experience working within the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Police of Ukraine, has been appointed Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi announced this, Censor.NET reports.

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What tasks he will perform

"I am grateful to Serhii for his results as Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine. During this time, management processes were improved and the effective operation of units, including combat units, was ensured. Projects to support police officers and their families were introduced," Vyhivskyi said.

It is noted that, as deputy minister, Serhii Kobets will oversee personnel policy, the development of the Interior Ministry’s higher education system, social support and psychological services.

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Veterans policy

A separate and extremely important component for the Interior Ministry is the implementation of state veterans policy.

"I am confident that together with a team of skilled professionals, including veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war, we will be able to scale up successful practices across all agencies and units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine," the minister added.

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