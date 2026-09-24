US to allocate $27 million for return and reintegration of Ukrainian children – Sybiha

The United States will allocate $27 million for programs for Ukrainian children and youth related to their return, rehabilitation and reintegration.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced this, Censor.NET reports.

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Sybiha announces two US programs

According to Sybiha, $12 million will be allocated to a program for the return, rehabilitation and full reintegration of Ukrainian children and youth. Another $15 million is earmarked for a future program to identify and return them.

"We are sincerely grateful to the United States for its steadfast support for the return, rehabilitation and full reintegration of Ukrainian children and youth. Today’s announcement of a $12 million program for these purposes, as well as a forthcoming $15 million program for their identification and return, will help support our coordinated efforts and ensure full accountability," Sybiha said.

Read more: President’s Office denies media reports of Ukraine-US-Russia meeting on energy ceasefire

Melania Trump names return of children as one of her main priorities

Earlier, US First Lady Melania Trump said that she was working to return Ukrainian children who had been separated from their families during the war.

She also said that she was trying to counter Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans for these children.

Melania Trump named reuniting children with their families as one of the main priorities of her work.

"Reuniting as many children as possible is also my main focus. What they are going through is simply heartbreaking. And there is nothing better than seeing a child reunited with their parents," the US first lady stressed.

Read more: US proposed three steps toward de-escalation: energy ceasefire, grain corridor and trilateral meeting – Zelenskyy