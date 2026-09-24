US proposed three steps toward de-escalation: energy ceasefire, grain corridor and trilateral meeting – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the White House is pushing for three steps to de-escalate the war as Ukraine and Russia negotiate.

The president told Axios this, Censor.NET reports

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What are the proposed steps?

The United States is proposing:

a halt to strikes on energy infrastructure;

the reopening of the Black Sea grain corridor;

a trilateral meeting between the US, Russia and Ukraine, possibly in Abu Dhabi.

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Zelenskyy told Axios that the proposal for a mutual halt to strikes on energy infrastructure came from the US and that Ukraine is ready to agree:

"On the table now there is a proposition: energy ceasefire. We are ready."

The president said he had told Trump he would prefer to hold a trilateral meeting and make an energy ceasefire one of its first concrete outcomes.

Read more: There is no document on peace negotiations yet; agreement was reached not to disclose details, - Zelenskyy

The US proposed holding a meeting between technical teams first, rather than a meeting at the leaders’ level. Zelenskyy said Abu Dhabi had been considered as a possible venue.

"We are open - any country, any format," Zelenskyy said.

He added that bringing representatives of all three sides to the same table would itself be an important step toward de-escalation.

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