US proposed three steps toward de-escalation: energy ceasefire, grain corridor and trilateral meeting – Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the White House is pushing for three steps to de-escalate the war as Ukraine and Russia negotiate.
The president told Axios this, Censor.NET reports
What are the proposed steps?
The United States is proposing:
- a halt to strikes on energy infrastructure;
- the reopening of the Black Sea grain corridor;
- a trilateral meeting between the US, Russia and Ukraine, possibly in Abu Dhabi.
Zelenskyy told Axios that the proposal for a mutual halt to strikes on energy infrastructure came from the US and that Ukraine is ready to agree:
"On the table now there is a proposition: energy ceasefire. We are ready."
The president said he had told Trump he would prefer to hold a trilateral meeting and make an energy ceasefire one of its first concrete outcomes.
The US proposed holding a meeting between technical teams first, rather than a meeting at the leaders’ level. Zelenskyy said Abu Dhabi had been considered as a possible venue.
"We are open - any country, any format," Zelenskyy said.
He added that bringing representatives of all three sides to the same table would itself be an important step toward de-escalation.
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