If Russia apologizes, we won’t make big deal out of it – Sikorski on Mi-8 incident in Poland

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski called on Russia to apologize for the violation of the country's airspace by its Mi-8 helicopter.

Sikorski made this statement after speaking at the UN Security Council in New York, according to Censor.NET, which cites Gazeta.pl.

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Statement regarding the Mi-8 incident

Following his speech at the UN, the Polish foreign minister commented on the incident involving the Russian Mi-8 helicopter. According to him, such things happen between neighbors.

"As I said during one of my previous remarks, if the Russian side says, 'We apologize, the pilot made a mistake,' we won't make a big deal out of it. But whoever made the mistake must admit their guilt," Sikorski said.

Read more: In northern Poland, search is underway for unidentified aerial object that was approaching from direction of Kaliningrad region: aircraft have been scrambled

On the Possible Downing of Russian Aircraft

When asked about the possible downing of Russian aircraft, the minister stated that such decisions are made by the military.

"If our Air Force command and the operational commander determine that this was intentional and poses a threat to property or even to the health and lives of our citizens, then our Constitution clearly states: The Polish Armed Forces defend the homeland," he emphasized.

As a reminder, on September 23, 2026, a Russian helicopter flew into Poland from the Kaliningrad Oblast. Military officials speculated that Russia was testing the readiness of Poland’s air defense system.

Read more: Russian Mi-8 helicopter violated Polish airspace