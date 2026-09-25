Combat deployment of ground-based paratrooper robots by fighters of the "Alter Ego" battalion of the 93rd SMB "Kholodnyi Yar". VIDEO

Soldiers from the ‘Alter Ego’ battalion of the 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade ‘Kholodnyi Yar’ have demonstrated an unusual Ukrainian innovation that combines the capabilities of aerial and ground-based unmanned systems. The ‘Desantnyk’ ground-based robotic system is delivered to the mission area by a large drone, after which the vehicle continues its journey on the ground.

According to Censor.NET, the military are gradually revealing the story behind the project for the first time, having been unable to demonstrate it publicly for some time.

The nearly three-minute video released shows the various stages of work on the "Desantnyk": from design development and field trials to testing the system’s key feature.

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The footage shows a large multi-rotor drone lifting a compact wheeled ground platform and transporting it through the air. Upon delivery, the UGV lands and continues its journey autonomously to a designated point.

This principle effectively allows the ground robot to be transported across sections of terrain that it cannot or should not traverse under its own power, whilst also shortening the ground leg of the route to the mission site.

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As the unit explained, some time elapsed between the development of the technology, its first deployment and the opportunity to speak about it publicly. Whilst information about the successful deployment remained classified, the ‘Desantnyk’ was already undergoing further testing and carrying out its assigned tasks.

"We are now gradually revealing our story – from the moment of development and testing right through to its very first combat deployment," said the Alter Ego battalion.

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